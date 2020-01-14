|
Frank Dally
Frank Dally was born in 1939, in Ventura, California, to Lawrence and Ethel Dally. He was part of a large family of beloved cousins, aunts and uncles, and his brother Peachy.
Frank served for 8 years in the Army Reserves.
He worked hard all of his life, ultimately graduating from Barber College in 1964 and becoming one of the premier Men's Hair Stylists in the LA. area.
He met his wife Roni in 1975, and they shared 45 years together. Frank is survived by his wife Roni, children: Moses, Isaac, Adam, and Lacey; numerous grandchildren, his brother Mike Dally, and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Frank loved his family and friends deeply, and will be sorely missed by all.
Frank went peacefully home to Jesus on January 4, 2020. A service celebrating his life will be held on January 24 at 2pm at Crossover Church, 16825 N. Newport Hwy, Mead, Washington. Cards and remembrances for the family can be sent to The Dally home, PO Box 1076, Deer Park, WA 99006.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020