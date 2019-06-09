|
|
Frank Ernest Catapano
Camarillo - 1924- 2019
WW II Veteran, loving husband, and joyful and truly great man to his friends and family.
Frank Catapano's many roles in his long lifetime of nearly 95 years included faithful and loving husband to Jean Newton, Ellis, Catapano for nearly 52 years, stepfather to Jeffrey Ellis, grandfather to Thomas Ellis, great-grandfather to Felix and Casper Ellis, and a truly great man to all who knew him.
His life began on 22 June 1924 in Los Angeles, Ca, where he lived until finishing high school and joining the Army in 1943. Frank trained and then served as a mechanic on the B-29s stationed in Kwajalein. Frank served two tours in the Air Force, was honorably discharged in 1948, and then returned to Los Angeles, where he began working for Pepsi Cola. At Pepsi, he advanced to become Bottling Plant Manager. Highlights of his career include Plant Management positions with Pepsi Cola, Rheingold, and Schweppes. In 1978 Frank and Jean moved from Los Angeles to Camarillo, Ca where Frank went to work for Chase Brothers Dairy. Following triple bypass surgery in 1979, Frank worked at the Chase Brothers Minimart on Santa Rosa at Adolfo road. After downsizing to their final residence in Laurelwood East, they both enjoyed many retirement years. Frank continued to live there following his wife Jean's death in 2014. Frank enjoyed bowling throughout his life and into his 80's achieving awards for high scores (297, 298 and 299). In addition, Frank was an avid Dodgers and Rams Fan.
Since the Burger Barn's establishment by Rick Christ, a close friend and coworker of Frank's at Chase Brothers, Frank met most mornings there for coffee, breakfast, and conversation with a group of veterans and friends where Frank was a charter member of the group.
Frank Catapano was a generous and joyful friend to many and was absolutely devoted to his wife Jean. He will be missed by surviving family and friends.
The family would like to thank all those who helped with his medical care in his final years, especially his Primary Physician Dr. Jeffrey Allan and Cardiologist Dr. Richard Rothschild. The key to Frank's survival, comfort, and enjoyment the last 3 years of his life was his full time care giver Rebecca Espinosa along with her sister Cecilia, and associates Kim, and Mary Grace helping with part time care giving.
In remembrance of Frank, services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 11 at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels; 1075 E. Daily Dr. Camarillo, CA 93010 (805) 482-1166.
The family invites all who knew and loved Frank to attend the 10 A.M service on June 11.
Interment will be private.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019