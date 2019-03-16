|
On February 28th, 2019, Frank Farley of Ventura, California passed away peacefully but unexpectedly of complications from a fall. Frank was born in Logan, West Virginia, but he called Ventura County home for more than 35 years. He was career military, having honorably served for 22 years in the Navy, including tours in Vietnam and Antarctica. Frank worked for a military contractor and later for the Ventura Unified School District. He was always generous with his time and labor, helping numerous friends and neighbors with projects. He was both a handyman who could fix almost anything as well as a craftsman fond of building furniture. He was admired for his long-time community service, often through the Moose fraternity, as well as being named Oak View's Citizen of the Year in 2005. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife Joy and his son John. He will be missed by his children Shaun, Shannon (John), Cameron (Grace) and Chad (Ericka), granddaughters Desiree (Tony), Maddie, Jordan and Justine, and a host of long-time friends. Services will be held at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home on March 29th at 1pm (www.conejomountain.com). The family has designated "Help of Ojai" for memorial contributions (https://helpofojai.org).
