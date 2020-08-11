Frank J. Gavaller



Camarillo - Frank J Gavaller quietly passed away on July 7, 2020. Frank was born in South Bend, Indiana on February 2, 1930.



Frank is survived by his children Michael Gavaller, Alisa Gavaller, and Brendan Gavaller. Grandchildren Joshua Gavaller & Eva Gavaller.



His Sisters Betty Ihley, Helen Rhodes, MaryAnn Taylor, and Martha Kennedy and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Frank proudly served in the U.S. Navy (1948-1954) and fought in the Korean War.



In his earlier years, Frank had been treasurer of the Caledonian Pipe band, was a Scottish country dancer and enjoyed taking his family on trips across the USA and the world.



Frank worked for the Southern California Gas company for 30 years before retiring and moving to Camarillo.



He was a parishioner at St Mary Magdalen Catholic church in Camarillo.



He was a member of Kiwanis, volunteered in voter elections and delivered meals on wheels.



We love our Dad, brother and G'Pa and will miss him very much.



Frank will be interred at the Los Angeles Veteran's Cemetery.









