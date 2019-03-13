|
|
Frank J. Grajeda Jr.
Port Hueneme , CA
It is with mixed emotions that we announce the passing of our beautiful father, grandfather and great grandfather Frank Joseph Grajeda Jr. who entered into Heaven on March 3, 2019. Dad is now REUNITED resting with his loving wife who preceded him just two months ago. They were together for 70 years and now are together for eternity. He was a 5th Generation Californian born on August 1, 1930 to Frank and Ida Grajeda in El Rio, CA. He was one of six children.
He was honorable, hard working, and humble. After serving in the Army, he took a position at Point Mugu, Naval Base as a refrigeration/air conditioning mechanic for 37 years. He then worked as a Longshoreman for 20 years until he was 80. He always worked two jobs as we were growing up so our mother could work seasonally and have the luxury to remain home to take care of us.
He was a true patriarch. Family always came first and he remained devoted to his family his entire life. He will be remembered for being one of the most proud, honest, caring, generous, and loving man. He touched the hearts and lives of all who knew him. Dad was always willing to pass this knowledge or help to anyone in need. He was a father, grandfather and uncle not only to our family but to many. He always found the good in everyone he met.
He loved playing on the Oxnard Senior Citizen Softball League as an Eagle. He enjoyed barbequing, working in the yard, helping our mom cook and get ready for family parties, dancing, music, the beach, traveling and visiting the casinos. Before our mother got sick, he would meet his "McDonald Buddies" daily to solve the problems of the world.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who loved his family deeply. He leaves behind his daughters Sandra (Joseph) Brown, Francine Stuart, grandsons Ryan (Rosie) Moya, Alex Brown, Brandon (Katie) Stuart, and Blake Stuart, great granddaughters Abigail and Ava Moya, Brooklyn and Reese Stuart, son-in-law Anthony (Ebelia) Moya, sisters Bernice Merrill and Linda Alford, brothers George (Rosie) Grajeda and Ron (Lynn) Grajeda, sisters-in-law Sally Varela and Tillie Cobos, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Our family is grateful for the kind and loving care our father received from Dr. Adam Sherman throughout the years. We also thank the people at Hospice Assisted Care, his wonderful caregivers Teresa Rodriguez and Artie Ruiz and the Sisters of Mercy.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Santa Clara Church 323 "E" Street, Oxnard, CA. A celebration of his life will be held at the Elks Club, Oxnard from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019