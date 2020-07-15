Frank J. Martinez Jr.Santa Paula - Frank J. Martinez, Jr., 51, went home to be with the Lord on May 5, 2020. He left peacefully in his sleep after a brief battle with kidney cancer.Frank was born in Santa Paula, California on May 8, 1968. He attended local Santa Paula schools and participated in local youth football and soccer programs. In his early years of employment, he worked in the oil field industry and later at M&M Machinery. It was during that time, he met his good friend Laurie. In more recent years, up until the time of his illness, he was employed as a maintenance worker in the Floriculture Department at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. He enjoyed working under Barbara Schneider's supervision and alongside his friend and co-worker, Manny.Frank was an easy going, kind hearted person who never passed judgement on others. He enjoyed spending time in his garage fiddling with different projects while listening to his Old School music. He also enjoyed watching football (especially when his team, the Washington Redskins were playing). In addition, he enjoyed watching the National Geographic and Investigation Discovery channels.He was preceded in death by his father, Frank J. Martinez, Sr. and is survived by his children Frank, III and Breana Martinez; mother, Linda Barrozo; sister, Cindy (Mark) Aguirre; nephews, Mark and Adam Aguirre; half-brother Danny Delgado and many relatives and close friends.The family would like to thank Ventura County Medical Center Staff and Doctors for all their support during Frank's stay at the hospital. They would also like to thank Access TLC Hospice and Santa Clara Hospice.Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, services will be announced at a later date.