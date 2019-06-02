Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Aloha Steakhouse
364 South California Street
Ventura, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Lirette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Lirette


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Lirette Obituary
Frank Lirette

Ventura - Frank Lirette, 67, of Ventura, passed away suddenly, on May 25, 2019.

He was born on March 18, 1952, in Pasadena, California, as Francis Joseph Lirette, to his father and mother, Francis Oliver Lirette and Elizabeth Jeanne (Holscher) Lirette.

Frank was a Ventura resident for 29 years. He relocated from Texas in 1989. He spent his working career with Amgen for 25 years in their Lab services, retiring in March of 2017.

Frank was an avid antique car collector.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Elizabeth Lirette.

Frank is survived by his siblings, Michael Lirette of Ventura, CA, Kevin Lirette of Big Bear, CA, Jeanne Lirette of Silver Strand Beach, CA, Teresa (Lirette) Carlburg of Pasadena, CA, Karen (Lirette) Sieberlich of Oceanside, CA, and Marie (Lirette) Loop of Los Angeles, CA.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 11:00 am until 1:30 pm, at the Aloha Steakhouse, 364 South California Street, in Ventura. Frank's ashes will be scatter in Maui, Hawaii at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ted Mayr Funeral Home
Download Now