Frank Michael "Mike" Bemis
Ventura - Frank Michael "Mike" Bemis, 76, of Ventura passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Mike was born to Frank and Ilse Bemis in Cochabamba, Bolivia, where both Mike's Dad and Uncle were professional mining engineers. When Mike was 3 years old his family moved back to the States settling in Grand Junction Colorado. Mike served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1968. He then went on to earn a bachelors degree in Math from CSU Stanislaus State. He worked as a computer programmer for a contractor at Naval Base Pt Mugu where he met his beloved wife Mary. He went on to clearing trails at Pt. Mugu State Park, a position as an X-Ray technician and then again as a computer programmer. Mike was always interested in learning and using the latest technologies and he loved reading sci-fi authors. Mike loved beautiful skiing, camping, and fishing vacations in Colorado with family and friends. He enjoyed many seasons of UCLA football and many seasons of the Rose Bowl with a group of loyal fans.
Mike is survived by his wife Mary; daughter Morgan Swanson (Blake), granddaughters Brooke and Hadley; daughter Elizabeth LeBorgne (Matt), granddaughters Faith and Praise, grandson Noah; son Andrew; sisters Susan Rhodes (Dell), and Katie O'Dwyer. Mike is preceded in death by his parents and his son Michael.
The family would like to thank Assisted Hospice of Ventura for their kind and excellent care especially Monique, Gonzalo, Roxann, Daniel, Rosario, and Sonny, who built a very stable wheelchair ramp.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity
in Mike's Memory or to The Assisted Hospice Foundation, 72 Moody court, Ste 100 Thousand Oaks, CA 91360.
Family and friends are invited to attend Graveside Funeral Services to be held Wednesday August 26, 2020 at 12 Noon in Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery, Oxnard. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.