Frank "Hardy" Simpson III
Westlake Village, CA
1954-2019
He was one of the good guys.
Known as "Hardy" to his family and many friends, Frank was a strong and true gentleman. He was happiest outdoors, fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, or driving his truck with his dog Frankie. He loved getting together with family and friends, barbequeing or watching football, always rooting for the Panthers, Gamecocks or Saints. He was looking forward to retiring to a place where this is how he could spend his time.
He was born in South Carolina, and he and his family lived all around the South before his father's career with Texaco brought them to Westlake Village, California. He developed lifelong friends there and in San Diego where he went to college. He lived on his boat in Marina del Rey with his first wife, Kristie, before buying a home in HollyGlen, California. He started a 40-year career with what became Sony Pictures Entertainment and was the Director of its Property Department for a decade before retiring. Never reluctant to do what needed to be done, he worked alongside his crew, set decorators, and others in the industry, contributing to movie and TV scenes viewed by millions around the world.
His integrity, loyalty and great heart earned him the respect and love of everyone fortunate enough to know him. Although he put up a fierce fight, lung cancer took him from us far too early.
He is survived by his parents, Frank and Julia Simpson, his sister Susanne, brother Dean, as well as an extended family throughout the United States. He loved and spoiled his sweetheart Teresa Tracy for 18 years and they were planning to retire together.
His life and legacy will be celebrated at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , Habitat for Humanity, or .
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019