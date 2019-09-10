|
Frank Warren Marshall
Simi Valley - Frank Warren Marshall passed away peacefully on July 21st 2019, due to a stroke he suffered from in his last few weeks. He was surrounded by his family and friends and will be truly missed.
Frank was born on June 3rd, 1926 in El dorado, Kansas. His parents were Elmo and Flora Marshall and he was one of three children. The family moved from Kansas to Hollywood, California when he was young where he later met his future wife of 59 years, Norma Marshall. Frank was in World War ll and received a Purple Heart when his left arm was ultimately crippled from a hand grenade explosion. He later attended USC and majored in English where he became an Advertising Writer for different companies throughout his career. In 1964 Frank and Norma moved to Simi Valley with their two young children where he spent his remaining days.
Frank is loved and survived by his son and daughter-n-law, Jack and Joann Marshall, daughter and son-n-law, Lori and Jeff Allaire, granddaughter and fiancé Sarah Varola and Dannon Rogers, grandson, Danny Varola and great granddaughter, Madison Varola.
Frank touched so many lives with his wonderful sense of humor. He was one-of-a-kind. He always made people laugh and feel welcomed. He loved to have fun wherever he went. There isn't enough room in this paper to tell all of his hilarious stories. He was a very good guitar player in his younger days but had a passion for golf. Frank was surrounded by many friends and they played golf on a weekly basis.
Frank was a church going man and loved Jesus which gives us great contentment even though
we are all sad and will miss Frank dearly...we know he is happy to join Norma in heaven.
Per Frank's request there will not be a service.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 10, 2019