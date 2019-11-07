|
|
Fred Albert Erickson
The angels came on Nov. 3, 2019 to take Fred Albert Erickson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and friend home to the waiting arms of Jesus, after a long battle with cancer and other serious illnesses, with his loving wife Pamela and their daughter Amy by his side.
Born on August 8, 1943 in Bisbee, Arizona, he was raised in Culver City, California where he attended the Lutheran elementary school, New Mexico Military Institute Summer Program, which allowed him to skip 7th grade. He graduated from Culver City High School in 1960 and attended El Camino College. Fred worked hard all his life - at the age of 12 as a paper boy, at the age of 15 in a Culver City retail store, at 18 became a telephone repairman/installer with Pacific Telephone, and found his long-time career with the Los Angeles Police Department in 1966, retiring after 25-1/2 years of service.
Fred met the love of his life and married Pamela (Kilgore) Erickson in March 1965, their marriage lasting until his passing. They moved to Simi Valley in 1970 where they have resided since and raised their two children, John and Amy.
Fred was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Church, helping with the Environment Committee, the carnival, and other activities. He also was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5803 and Fourth Degree Knight in Assembly 2557, helping at many of their various activities and fund raisers, including the Annual Chili Cook-off/Car Show. He was blessed with the many, many friends he made throughout his life.
He was an avid bowler with the Knights of Columbus League and the Senior VIP League for many years at Harleys Valley Bowl here in Simi Valley. He also enjoyed playing golf with his brothers-in-law and friends during retirement, including the Knights of Columbus tournaments. He and his wife, Pamela, traveled throughout the west coast area of California, Oregon, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, and Italy, and also enjoyed the many camping, water skiing and other trips with their children as they grew into their adult years.
Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 55-1/2 years Pamela, his daughter Amy (Stephen) Kilionski, grandsons Andrew (Donielle), Nicholas (Briele) and Matthew Kilionski; granddaughters Brianna and Kaitlyn Erickson, great-grandsons Jackson, Levi and Joel Kilionski; sister-in-law Joyce Erickson, sisters-and brothers in-law Sally (Bert) Selik, Sue (Tom) Kirrer, Monty (Russ) Chew, Jim (Linda) Kilgore, Robert Kilgore, and Patrick (Carol) Kilgore, cousins, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends.
Fred is preceded in death by his son, John Robert Erickson, who passed away from cancer in February of 2017; his father John Warren Erickson, his mother and step-father Ruth and Harry McClinton, brother Karl Erickson, his mother and father-in-law Robert and Loretta Kilgore, and other family members and many friends.
In celebration of Fred's life, a Rosary Vigil will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 7:00 pm at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Simi Valley. Mass of the Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Simi Valley. Burial will follow at Assumption Cemetery, with a reception following at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Simi Valley.
Our family would like to thank ALL of you who have been a huge support to Fred and our family, sending your love, daily prayers and support for him and our family, and to all the St. Rose of Lima priests, Fred's wonderful doctors, nurses, therapists, Simi Valley Hospital staff, Assisted Home Health Care (Irma and Effie), and all God's angels sent to help him through these past few years. We were all truly blessed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Fred's memory to the Knights of Columbus Council 5803, the , , or .
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019