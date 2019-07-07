|
|
Fred Dale Bittick
Camarillo - Fred Dale Bittick 9/11/46-6/28/2019
Fred Bittick was born in Bakersfield, California on September 11, 1946. He was raised in McFarland, California, where he graduated from McFarland High School. He later married and moved to Bakersfield, where he raised a family and lived for most of his adult life. Fred was a "Jack of all trades" and as such he had a colorful work history which included many years as an auto body repairman as well as work in the insurance and steel fabrication industries. He also was a reserve in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965-1971.
Fred had a passion for antique classic cars and fast motorcycles. He was an extremely gifted mechanic and auto body and fender repairmen. Among his many car restoration projects, he was most proud of his '56 Ford pickup, '32 Ford Coupe, and his '27 Model T Ford Roadster, which he completed just before his passing. Fred rode motorcycles and drag raced a custom built Suzuki and an antique Mustang motorcycle. He spent many weekends with his family at the Famoso drag strip near Bakersfield.
At the time of his passing, Fred resided in Camarillo, CA. He was proceeded in death by his father and mother Paul and Amelia Bittick. He is survived by his daughters Shelly Castaneda and Kelly Bittick of Bakersfield, sister Marcia Edwards and cousins Jason and Marilyn McIlhaney of Camarillo and cousins Jane McIlhaney of Thousand Oaks and Christie Harrington of Ventura.
Dad, you were truly one of a kind. Kelly and I are truly grateful for the time that we had with you these past few weeks. You were a fighter until the end and although your family is grieving your passing, we are happy that you are no longer in pain. We love you and we will miss you dad.
The family would like to thank the staff from Levingston Hospice and the ladies from Angels of Grace Home Health Care, who cared for our dad with love and compassion. A special thank you to Jason and Marilyn McIlhaney and John McCoy, for the love and support shown to us and our dad.
At our father's request, there will be no memorial services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 7, 2019