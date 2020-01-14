|
Fred Donald Linkenhelt
Ojai - Fred Donald Linkenhelt, a long time Ojai resident died January 8, 2020 after a brief illness, he was 96. Fred was a physical education teacher, coach and athletic director during his 30 years at Nordhoff High School.
Born in San Francisco May 16, 1923, Fred was raised in Hollywood, graduating from Fairfax High in 1940. He then attended Santa Barbara College before joining the Navy during World War 11. After the War, Fred received his teaching credential and in 1949 married Nancy Kistler. They moved to Ojai where Fred began teaching Physical Education along with coaching football, baseball and basketball at Nordhoff High School.
Winning the 1967 Southern Section Basketball Championship and coaching his three sons were among the highlights of his long basketball coaching career.
Fred and Nancy were active in the Presbyterian Church, Help of Ojai and working in Elderhostels. In retirement, Fred also enjoyed Senior softball, coaching his grandchildren in basketball and baseball, Toastmasters and traveling with Nancy.
Fred was Ojai Citizen of the year in 1988, a lifelong member of the Ojai Valley Retired Men's Club and inducted into the Nordhoff Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his sons, Todd, Rick and Donn; daughter-in-law, Gail; and grandchildren, Kendall, Adam, Taylor and Austin. He was preceded in death by Nancy his loving wife of 57 years.
A Memorial Service is planned at the Ojai Presbyterian Church, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1:00, with a Reception following.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Help of Ojai and the Ojai Presbyterian Church.
Fred's family would like to Thank the ICU of both Ojai and Santa Paula Hospitals and a special Thanks going to Doug Nelson and the staff of Valley Oak Family Practice for all the years of wonderful care.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020