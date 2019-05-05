|
|
Fred Duane Magness
Ventura - On Thursday, April 19, 2019, Fred Duane Magness, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away quietly in his sleep after a very brief illness.
Born to Joe and Flora Mae Magness on August 18, 1941 in Clovis, New Mexico, Fred is survived by his wife Susan Vernand Magness, daughter DeAnna Rosenbaum (Neil), son James Brandon Magness, stepdaughter Julie Knudsen, stepson Aaron Knudsen (Rachelle), granddaughter Delaney Renee, brother Ted Magness (June), sister Jo Elaine Lackey (Claire), and his many nieces and nephews.
Fred grew up in his hometown of Farwell, Texas, moving to Ventura, California, in 1976 at which time he began his career with the City of Ventura, ultimately managing the Information Services Division and retiring from the city in 1998. Upon retirement he and Susan enjoyed time with photography, traveling, and camping in their 1986 VW camper van.
A private gathering will be held to celebrate Fred's life. To honor Fred's love of animals, in lieu of flowers please feel free to contribute to an animal rescue shelter or .
Published in Ventura County Star on May 5, 2019