Fred Orvel James
Bullhead City, AZ
Fred Orvel James, 71, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home in Bullhead City, Arizona, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on November 2, 1947 in Wadena, Minnesota, the third child, first son of Orvel and Niva James. At the age of 6 months, his family moved to California, where he grew up in the city of Hawthorne.
Fred graduated from the Ventura County Sheriff's Academy in 1969 and was a Ventura County Sheriff's Deputy for two years. In 1971, he became a founding member of the Simi Valley Police Department. During his 34-year career, Fred received countless accolades and commendations, including being named Officer of the Year in 2001. Fred was extremely proud to serve as the Simi Valley Police Officer's Association President from 1997 ? 2001. He retired from the department as a Detective Sergeant assigned to Narcotics on December 26, 2003.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Annette, daughters Brooke Simons (husband Mark Simons) of San Jose, California, Courtney Fazio (husband Victor Fazio) of Simi Valley, California, granddaughters Victoria and Caroline Fazio of Simi Valley, Ashleigh and Hannah Simons of San Jose, sister Fay Morrell (husband Lee Morrell) of Shell Beach, California, brother Ed James (wife Teresa James) of Centre, Alabama and he was an adoring uncle to eight nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held on March 1st at 10:00 am at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park Chapel, Westlake Village, California. In honor of Fred and his favorite uniform, feel free to wear a Hawaiian shirt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , a charity which was close to Fred's heart.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019