Fred Richard Martich
Fred Richard Martich

Fred Richard Martich, born May 16, 1939, passed away on August 26, 2020 at the age of 81. Fred was born in Denver and joined the US Navy after high school. The most memorable part of Fred's naval career was meeting his wife of 60 years at Bethesda Naval Hospital where they were both stationed. After the Navy, Fred became a technical writer for Martin Company and Trend Engineering, but the majority of his career was spent as a manager at Continental Baking Company. Wonder Bread and Hostess Cake became an iconic part of the Martich family, and Hostess snacks could always be found in their kitchen. Throughout his career, Fred moved his family from Arvada, CO to San Diego, then St. Louis and finally settling in Thousand Oaks where he enjoyed his retirement. In retirement, Fred was active in the Senior Softball League and enjoyed the comradery of the teams with whom he played. He was an active member of St. Paschal Baylon Church and could be found there most mornings at mass or in the drive-thru at McDonalds getting coffee for all his church friends. He will be eternally missed by his wife of 60 years, Roslyn Martich, his sister, Kathy Lenger of Colorado, his 5 children, Fred, Laura Johnson (Rick), Michelle Muniz (Dwayne), Colleen Hernandez (Eddie), Mary Martich, and his 5 grandchildren, Natasha Ohaion, Olivia Hernandez, Lucy Muniz, Matthew Hernandez, and Tyler Hernandez. At Fred's request there will be no service, but masses can be said in his name.




Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
