Fred Timothy Byrd
Bakersfield - Fred Byrd, loving husband, father and grandfather left us on Saturday 7/18/2020. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Dorothy Byrd, his sons Dennis Byrd, Steven Byrd and Timothy Byrd along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed greatly and loved and remembered forever.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with a Celebration of Life Ceremony to begin at 12:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel located at 629 South A Street in Oxnard. To view Fred's live stream service please visit kadytv.net
Fred will be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
