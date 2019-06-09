Services
Santa Clara Cemetery and Mortuary - Oxnard
2370 N. “H” Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(310) 836-5500
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 N. “H” Street
Oxnard, CA
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 N. “H” Street
Oxnard, CA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 N. “H” Street
Oxnard, CA
