Oxnard - Fred Vega Huante, 85, of Oxnard was called to the lord on June 5, 2019 to be with his loving wife. Fred is proceeded in death by his wife Vickie Huante, parents Luis & Hermalinda Huante, and brothers Luis Jr. & Lupe Huante. After High School he worked for Rivera Liquor, served in the US Army and then worked for the Hueneme School District, where he retired after 36yrs. Fred was a loving, caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, camping, family trips and going out with his buddies on Wednesdays. Fred is survived by his children Debbie, Kathy, Gary, Theron, and Sonji. Many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Brother Serafin Huante of Oxnard. Funeral Services will be held at Santa Clara Mortuary June 14, 2019. Viewing starts at 10am-12pm following the Rosary at 12pm-1pm, Mass 1pm-2pm following after is the burial at the Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 9 to June 12, 2019