1/1
Fred W. Hammar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred W. Hammar

Fred W. Hammar passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020. Fred was preceded by his parents, Al and Muriel Hammar and is survived by his children and grandchildren; David (Wendy) Hammar, Gregory and Nicholas, Linda Thaure, Christian, Daniel and Michael, Karen (Mark) Koep, Eddie, Katie and Ulhas Taboramoreno, Alison (George) Smith, Jodell (Pete) Johnson, Mitchell and Max, his sister Margaret (Gene) Carey and his wife of 34 years, Juneal Hammar.

Fred graduated from Santa Paula High School in 1952, with NROTC honors. Fred attended the University of Southern California on an NROTC Scholarship, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Fred served 3 years (1956-1959) in the United States Navy having served on the USS Trathen and the USS Columbia, achieving the rank of LT. Junior Grade. He finished his service in the US Naval Reserve through 1966. Fred owned and operated Fred W. Hammar Development Consulting until his retirement. He enjoyed golf, USC football, licorice, and his family. The family wishes to thank St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and Livingston Memorial Hospice for their assistance. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Toys for Tots program: Toys for Tots http://www.toysfortots.org

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Juneal,

Sorry to hear about your loss of Fred.

Jim Tyner
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved