Fred W. Hammar
Fred W. Hammar passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020. Fred was preceded by his parents, Al and Muriel Hammar and is survived by his children and grandchildren; David (Wendy) Hammar, Gregory and Nicholas, Linda Thaure, Christian, Daniel and Michael, Karen (Mark) Koep, Eddie, Katie and Ulhas Taboramoreno, Alison (George) Smith, Jodell (Pete) Johnson, Mitchell and Max, his sister Margaret (Gene) Carey and his wife of 34 years, Juneal Hammar.
Fred graduated from Santa Paula High School in 1952, with NROTC honors. Fred attended the University of Southern California on an NROTC Scholarship, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Fred served 3 years (1956-1959) in the United States Navy having served on the USS Trathen and the USS Columbia, achieving the rank of LT. Junior Grade. He finished his service in the US Naval Reserve through 1966. Fred owned and operated Fred W. Hammar Development Consulting until his retirement. He enjoyed golf, USC football, licorice, and his family. The family wishes to thank St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and Livingston Memorial Hospice for their assistance. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Toys for Tots program: Toys for Tots http://www.toysfortots.org
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.