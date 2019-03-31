|
Freddie George Martin
Ventura, CA
Freddie George Martin, loving husband, Grandfather and Great grandfather has left us to be with the Lord on Saturday March 16th 2019 at the young age of 68.
He was born July 18th 1950 in Madison Wisconsin, to Gerald And Ellen Martin, who have preceded him in death as well as his older brother Gerald Martin Jr.
Freddie and his loving wife Lola have lived in Ventura county more than 30 years and here they had raised their 3 beautiful granddaughters Amber Ayuso, Kimberlv Garduno and Heather Sotelo. They have Survived Fred along with his stepson Mike and twin brother Mark. His greatgrandchildren who he adored very deeply are Noah, Graciela, Ace, Logan, Adyline, Kaleb and Hailey. He is also survived by his sister Jeri and brothers Tom and Marty.
Freddie was a parapalegic since 1977 and still was one of the strongest willed most loving people I will have ever met. He was capable of giving you all of himself in a simple hug when it was needed most. He will be missed greatly.
Fred's Memorial service will be held Sunday March 31st, 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church of Oxnard. 850 Ivywood Drive, Oxnard, CA. with a reception to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 31, 2019