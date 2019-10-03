|
Freddie Jean Newby Grady
Camarillo - Freddie Jean Newby Grady was born in Henry County on March 21, 1943 to Frederick Newby and Catherine Newby. She was a native of Enterprise, Alabama and resided in Ventura County, California for more than 50 years. She passed away at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, California on September 29, 2019 after a long-term illness.
Freddie graduated as class valedictorian from Coppinville High School in 1961. She attended Alabama State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education with a minor in English in 1965 and was initiated in the Beta Eta chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in November 1962. Throughout her career, she continued to pursue professional development, including graduate studies at California State University at Northridge and Cal Lutheran University.
Freddie is preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Newby, her cousin, Jimmie Russell and her former spouse, Clifford Dudley Grady. Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Frederick Douglas Newby; children, Cassandra Renee (Anthony) Youngblood and Cheryl Yvette Grady; grandchildren, Myles, Isaiah and Amani Youngblood, and Demetrius Beynum, Jr.; brother, Alfred Newby; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Freddie's Celebration of Life will occur at 11:00AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 855 South F Street, Oxnard, California 93030. It will be immediately followed by a burial at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, California 93012.
Contributions in Freddie's memory may be made to Ventura County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated; The Channel Islands Chapter of The Links, Incorporated; and/or Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Oxnard, California.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 3, 2019