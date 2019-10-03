Services
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
855 South F Street
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Service
Following Services
Conejo Mountain Memorial Park
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Grady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Jean Newby Grady


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddie Jean Newby Grady Obituary
Freddie Jean Newby Grady

Camarillo - Freddie Jean Newby Grady was born in Henry County on March 21, 1943 to Frederick Newby and Catherine Newby. She was a native of Enterprise, Alabama and resided in Ventura County, California for more than 50 years. She passed away at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, California on September 29, 2019 after a long-term illness.

Freddie graduated as class valedictorian from Coppinville High School in 1961. She attended Alabama State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education with a minor in English in 1965 and was initiated in the Beta Eta chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in November 1962. Throughout her career, she continued to pursue professional development, including graduate studies at California State University at Northridge and Cal Lutheran University.

Freddie is preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Newby, her cousin, Jimmie Russell and her former spouse, Clifford Dudley Grady. Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Frederick Douglas Newby; children, Cassandra Renee (Anthony) Youngblood and Cheryl Yvette Grady; grandchildren, Myles, Isaiah and Amani Youngblood, and Demetrius Beynum, Jr.; brother, Alfred Newby; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Freddie's Celebration of Life will occur at 11:00AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 855 South F Street, Oxnard, California 93030. It will be immediately followed by a burial at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, California 93012.

Contributions in Freddie's memory may be made to Ventura County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated; The Channel Islands Chapter of The Links, Incorporated; and/or Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Oxnard, California.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
Download Now