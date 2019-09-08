|
Frederick Baldwin Drosten
Camarillo - Frederick Baldwin Drosten passed away on Monday, September 2, in Camarillo, CA. He was 82 years old. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 28, 1937. Later his family moved to Missouri where he graduated from the St. Louis Country Day School in 1955. In 1959 he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Missouri at Columbia where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Fred performed active and reserve military service with the army infantry, retiring with the rank of captain.
He began corporate life with A&W Root Beer Co. in Los Angeles and New York, and with Greyhound Corp. in Detroit. In 1967 he moved to Camarillo where he began a fifty-year career in real estate: sales, property development, and property management. He was also a licensed real estate appraiser and served as president of the Camarillo Board of Realtors. He retired from Drosten Properties Management LLC in 2017. The company was a recipient of the Camarillo Small Business Excellence Award.
In his spare time Fred taught real estate investment at Ventura Community College, co-founded the Water Store, and served as chairman of the Camarillo Christmas Parade for three years. Fred was subsequently honored with the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award. He loved dirt bikes and dune buggies and spent many happy years traveling around California with a close group of friends, camping and enjoying motor sports. He was a skilled photographer and an avid collector of classic cars, winning awards in both pursuits.
Fred reconnected with his college sweetheart, Fay Wuest of St. Louis, 12 years ago. Fred was never happier than when he was with Fay. He had the time of his life traveling the world and having wonderful adventures with her, which he documented in superb photographs. He leaves behind two sisters, Elizabeth G. Hurt and Virginia Drosten Kenadjian, a brother-in-law Patrick Kenadjian, two nieces, Linda Hurt Edelmann and Elizabeth Hurt Artuso and their husbands, Frank Edelmann and Mark Artuso, and one dear great-nephew, Nathaniel Patrick Edelmann. Fred's daughter, Diana, predeceased him. Funeral arrangements will be private. Please no flowers.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019