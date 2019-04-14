|
Frederick William Kosmo, Sr.
Oxnard, CA
Frederick William Kosmo, Sr. passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 in Oxnard, California. He was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1936 to Reverend Orrin and Fanny Kosmo and attended school at PS 222. Fred was proud of both his New York and Norwegian heritage. He was a consummate story teller of growing up in Flatbush with younger brothers Walter and Clarence. He regaled stories of stickball, Aunt Babbette, strict yet loving parents and the summer spent building a boat in the basement only to realize it wouldn't fit through the door.
As a teenager, his family moved to Keene, New Hampshire. It was here that he met his High School sweetheart Harriet Farrell. They both graduated in 1954 from Keene High School. Fred then graduated from Dartmouth College with a BA in International Relations (Class of 1958), where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and lettered in Rugby. Upon graduation, Fred and Harriet were married with his dad officiating. A true patriot, Fred, enlisted in the Marine Corp and was eventually stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA. Fred and Harriet were blessed with three children, Fred, Jr., Linda and David. While raising three kids, Fred attended and graduated from Stanford Law School. Fred had a long distinguished legal career in Ventura. In September 1964, he accepted a job with the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Starting as a law clerk and eventually becoming Deputy DA. He later established his own law practice for over 25 years and served as Ventura County Bar President.
Fred had a passion for ranching. It began with a small adobe house in the Cuyama Valley in 1969 and grew during the early 1970s into many happy years growing alfalfa, pears, walnuts and apples at The Kosmo Ranch. There were countless classic work parties with friends and family working the land.
In the 1980s, Fred married Patricia Otani. Together they lived in Mandalay Bay, Oxnard and worked together at both the legal practice and the ranch. Fred and Patty extended the tradition of Kosmo Ranch by selling apples at Farmers Markets throughout the area. There was always lots of activity at the Kosmo house between Patty's and Fred's kids and grandkids.
Fred was an avid hunter, and eventually became interested in big game hunting and completed the Big 10 in Africa.
Fred taught self-reliance and problem solving and led with a strong work ethic. He excelled at cooking and entertaining. He loved Oxnard and Ventura. He loved reading, especially Hemmingway, and Churchill. He kept his Marine routine throughout his life always with the same haircut, clean shaven and regular exercise, especially running and walking. Fred would declare that the most important things in his life were being a father, a marine, a rancher and a lawyer in that order.
Fred is survived by children: Fred Kosmo (Tricia) of San Diego, Linda Kosmo Zavala (Don Zavala) of Prescott, AZ, Dave Kosmo (Gina) of Santa Barbara, CA; grandchildren: Eric Kosmo (Diana), Jeff Kosmo, Trevor Kosmo, Kelly Kosmo O'Neil (Brian O'Neil), Christine Zavala, Michael Zavala; great-grandchildren: Benjamin Kosmo.
A private family memorial will be held at Miramar National Military Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 20, 2019