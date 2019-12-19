|
Fredric Varilek Lane
Westlake Village - Fredric Varilek Lane, 86, of Westlake Village, California, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his residence in Brookdale, Camarillo, California.
Fred was born on June 16, 1933 in Sioux City, Iowa. He was the oldest son of Ruby Mae Varilek and Earl Koelle Lane. When he was young, his family moved to Los Angeles. Fred went on to graduate from UCLA in 1955 with a degree in mathematics. He was a proud veteran of the US Army and was honorably discharged as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1963. He became a math professor at Los Angeles Valley Community College where he taught for over 50 years. It brought him great joy to use his unique ability to make complicated mathematical concepts easily understandable.
Fred remained an avid supporter of UCLA Bruin athletics his entire life. As a UCLA football season ticket holder he attended nearly every home game for decades, typically starting the tailgate party with friends and family at least 5 hours before kickoff. He volunteered his time working with elementary kids teaching them math, walking dogs for LIFE animal rescue, working at the Holiday Homes, and ushering at USC games. Fred was a loving father, a devoted husband and a good friend to everyone. If anyone ever needed anything, Fred was there for them. His infectious laugh and kind heart will forever be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.
Fred is survived by his children and step-children, Vanessa Tasso, Tim Lane, Ron Lane, Valerie Zampardi, Steve Lane, Sean Lane, Andrea Martin, Greg Lane and Ryan Lane, along with many grandchildren and other extended family. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Lane, who passed away in 1995, and by his loving wife, Margaret Lane, who passed away in 2015.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 23rd at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks - Griffin Mortuary, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA, with the burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Fred's many friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019