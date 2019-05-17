|
G. Darrell Hufford, Jr.
Oakhurst - G. Darrell Hufford passed away peacefully at his home in Oakhurst, Ca. on May 4, 2019 at the age of 96 with family at his bedside.
Darrell served for three years in the Army Air Corp. during WW2, stationed in Bari, Italy. He was a member for over 35 years and served as president of Vaqueros del Desierto (a mens riding club). He also put on many equestrian shows at Cal. Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. He was a member of the Westlakers, Weakender's RV Camping group, a docent at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program. He was a metallurgist by trade and an avid photographer with a love for nature, fishing, camping, hiking and, most importantly, his family.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 41 years Jill, sons Tim and partner Donna, Dean and partner Valerie, Jeremy, Scott and wife Kara and Andrew; daughters Kathrin and husband Rodney and Kristi and husband Pete; twenty three grandchildren and twenty three great-grandchildren.
Darrell was preceded in death by his sister Beverly, son Robert and daughter Janet.
Services are planned at Oakwood Memorial Park in Chatsworth, Ca. on June 15 at 11:00 a.m.
Yost and Webb Funeral Home…yostandwebb.com
Published in Ventura County Star on May 17, 2019