Gabriela Martinez
Oxnard - Our Lord Jesus Christ called His servant, Gabriela "Lela" Martinez, to heaven on November 24, 2020. She was at home and cared for by her family and we considered it a blessing and privilege to do so.
Lela was born in Arizona and lived a blessed 90 years. She moved to Oxnard as a teen; she married and raised her four children, Maria, Ruben, Rosa and Estela in Oxnard. She was blessed with three grandchildren (Gilbert Gutierrez, Amy Martinez Flores and Ruben Huante), two great-grandchildren (Janessa and Nick Gutierrez) and two great-great grandchildren (Milo and Emme) whom she loved and prayed for daily.
Gabriela actively served the Lord at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Oxnard via the "Grupo de Oracion", music ministry and helped with retreats and evangelization efforts statewide. Our mother was a loving and strong prayer warrior who daily lifted up family, friends and those she knew who were in need of prayer.
Gabriela is survived by her daughters, grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren plus her son-in-law, Alejandro Huante and daughter-in-law, Irene Martinez.
We know there's a great celestial celebration for Lela's homecoming. She joins her son, Ruben, aunts, uncles and other family members who entrusted their salvation to Jesus Christ. We look forward to the "Great Reunion" when God calls us home.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited capacity from 2:00pm to 6:30pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020 with a rosary to begin at 7:00pm at Garcia Mortuary, 629 South A Street in Oxnard.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Santa Clara Chapel, 1333 Ventura Boulevard in Oxnard. Please visit www.santaclaraparish.org
under "Funeral Attendance" to reserve your seat. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery.
To sign the family's online guestbook, click on Gabriela's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.