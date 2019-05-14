|
Gail "Speedy" Kollar
Oxnard - On May 4th 2019 Gail "Speedy" Kollar was unexpectedly called by the Lord and her lifelong love Richard to enter into eternity. She was not alone in her passing as she was surrounded by her children who, as broken hearted as they are, know she wanted nothing more than to be with her dearest husband Richard already waiting for her in heaven. She is forever now at peace finally being reunited with her best friend and soul mate.
Gail was the proud co-owner of a local small family run coin and stamp business and loved to read, crochet, and do word search puzzles. She loved birds and her favorite movie of all time was Pretty Woman. She was also a terrible gardener as she often killed her beloved rose bushes in an effort to prune them.
She is preceded in death by her father Alton, mother Ivd, son Joseph and husband Richard.
She is survived by son James, daughter Margaret, grandson Caden, brother Timothy, sister-in-law Donna and brother-in-law Ronald as well as countless other family and friends.
A viewing will be held at Reardon Funeral Home 511 North "A" Street in Oxnard May 16th 2019 from 9am-1pm. Memorial services will begin at 10am.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 14, 2019