Gary D. Falls Obituary
Gary D. Falls, 77, of Santa Paula passed away at home, peacefully in his sleep, after a long and courageous battle with diabetes and cancer. Born in Riverside, CA, he was the only child of Wm. E. and Madalene Tooley Falls.

He attended schools in Santa Paula graduating in 1960. It was at a class reunion where he met his 2nd wife Delores who survives him. They had been Jr high school sweethearts. Also surviving him are his children; Renee (Rob) Ellis, Duane (Traci), Wesley (Sarah) Falls, Amanda (Ron) Money; step daughter-in-law Karen Sine; 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. Sisters-in-law Betty Hudson & Maxine Valentich, niece Ronda Mayes.

He had a soft spot for his special grandson Weston. Predeceased by stepson, James Sine.

His work at Allis Chalmers after college led to a career in the early technology field of manufacturing and purchasing. He was actively involved throughout those years in APICS and Purchasing Mgmt. Assoc., serving on the boards and as president. His passions were hunting, traveling, and GMC diesel trucks with an added air horn. He loved his hats and you very seldom saw him without one on.

Funeral services are under the direction of Robert Rey Garcia Funeral Services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
