Gary Dale Gosney
Marysville - Gary Dale Gosney was called to heaven on November 7, 2019. Gary was born on January 31, 1956 to his parents Roy Dale and Barbara Ann Gosney in Oxnard, CA. He was a beloved son, dad, father-in-law, grandpa, brother, and uncle. Gary was an award-winning sheet metal worker and spent over 25 years in the union working at his dad's shop, Oxnard Plumbing and Heating. Gary had a love for the outdoors, and his lifelong dream to live in Strawberry Valley, CA, fishing and hunting in his own backyard came true earlier this year, bringing him much joy. Gary was always there to lend a helping hand with his skills and talents whenever needed. He is proceeded in death by his parents, and is survived by his son Jason Gosney, daughter Stephany (Juan) Guzman, granddaughter Bella Guzman, sister Barbara (Bruce) Finley, sister Doris Gosney, nieces and nephews, and friends whom he considered family. A celebration of life honoring Gary will be held on Thursday, November 21 at 11a.m. at Perez Family Funeral Home in Camarillo, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019