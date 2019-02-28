|
|
Dr. Gary H. Nishida
Ventura, CA
Dr. Gary H. Nishida, 66, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019, at his home in Ventura. He was born January 3, 1953, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of Yoshiharu and Florence KJ Nishida.
Gary graduated from Punahou High School, Class of 1970. Following graduation, he received a Bachelor's degree in Biology from the University of Hawaii and subsequently graduated from the John A. Burns School of Medicine. Following this, he completed his OB/GYN residency at the University of California at Davis, graduating in 1983.
He returned to Hawaii and worked for a short period of time at Kaiser Permanente in Honolulu. In 1984, he received a job opportunity to practice medicine in Ventura County where he continued to practice until his passing. Gary truly loved his chosen profession, where his rapport with his patients was remarkable. His commitment to achieving the best outcomes for his patients was always his top priority and his surgical skill within the community was highly respected.
Along with the love of his career, he was extremely passionate for the art of jazz, the pleasure of sailing, and the creativity and beauty of art. He loved an intellectual conversation, a spirited debate and any reason to find humor that resulted in a hearty laugh.
He is survived by his mother, Florence KJ Nishida who now resides in Ventura; his ex-wife and friend of 42 years, Corinne Rhoads of Ventura; his daughter Devon Chaplin, and her husband, David of London, UK; and his stepson, Samsun Okinaga, his wife Tia and their three children, Caelan, Gwen and Sam of Ventura, all of whom Dr. Nishida delivered.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Poinsettia Pavilion in Ventura, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura, CA 93003. His ashes will be scattered in Hawaii, per his wish to return to the island he loved so dearly.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 28, 2019