Gary M. Thomas
On Friday, March 6, 2020, Gary Maurice Thomas, passed away from complications of a respiratory disorder at the age of 61. Gary was a loving son, brother, uncle, civic leader and philanthropist.
Gary was born on December 27, 1958 in Encino, California to Fred M. and Bonnie L. Thomas. He grew up in the San Fernando Valley where he participated in the Boy Scouts, ultimately attaining the rank of Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor in the Order of the Arrow. He attended Grant High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Science from California State University, Northridge. He was Senior Vice President and Creative Director for Aaron, Thomas & Associates, a Chatsworth company that specializes in consulting, design and printing for the political sector.
Gary had many passions which demonstrated his faith and love of Christ. He is probably best known for his civic involvement as a longtime chairman of the Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley, a founding chairman of the San Fernando Valley Economic Alliance, President of the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Foundation, along with involvement in many other civic activities. Gary was especially passionate about programs that helped the youth, not only to help with issues, but to make sure they knew they were loved. As a result of his many years of volunteerism and leadership to the community, Gary was awarded the Fernando Award in 2011, the valley's highest award for volunteerism.
While Gary took his responsibilities at work and in his various leadership roles seriously, he was also known by those that knew him as someone who approached life with a joyful attitude. When he was not hard at work, you would usually find him at one of his many favorite activities, whether that was the Hollywood Bowl, a play, a concert, an opera, a Kings or Dodgers game, traveling, or probably his favorite, going to Disneyland.
Gary was preceded in death by his father Fred. He is survived by his mother Bonnie, brother Fred and his wife Debbie, brother John and his wife Shauna, nieces and nephews, and many close friends who loved him.
Due to the current moratorium on gatherings, the memorial service for Gary will be held at a time and location yet to be determined.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020