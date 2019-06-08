|
Gary Nolan Davis
Thousand Oaks - Gary Nolan Davis, age 71, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 30, 2019 after a long and tough battle with vascular dementia. He was born in 1947 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Gary was a wonderful father to his two children, a devoted family man and a loving son and brother to his family.
He truly lived life to the fullest through giving to the ones he loved and cared for. He was a man who believed that generosity has no limits.
Gary enjoyed traveling and exploring different parts of the world as much as he liked to fish, both fresh water and at sea. He loved to play golf with his buddies and as his health was declining he was so disappointed he couldn't get out there and hit some balls or play a round. He also had a deep love for music and he made sure to share his passion of the art with others.
Most of all, he lived a good life with one of the most beautiful smiles that anyone has ever seen.
He is survived by his first wife, Darlene Scopelliti, and their daughter, Erin Brockus, both of Thousand Oaks. As well as his second wife, Veronica Davis, and their son, Nick Davis, both of Malaysia. Also, his brother Don Davis, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, sister Kathy McMahon, of Rockland, Massachusetts, and brother Jim Davis of Springfield, Missouri. He has several nieces and nephews spread throughout the United States.
The family is requesting donations in his memory to the at
www.dementiasociety.org.
