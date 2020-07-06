Gary Robert Hunt



Ventura - Gary Robert Hunt, beloved husband, father, and brother was born in Ventura, CA to Elsie and Garland Hunt on August 17, 1944. Gary passed away suddenly on June 28th, 2020 while walking his dog and good buddy, Dusty. Born and raised in Ventura, Gary attended Lincoln Elementary School, Cabrillo Junior High, and Ventura High School before graduating from California State University Maritime Academy (Cal Maritime) in Vallejo, CA in 1969.



After graduation, he sailed for 3 years as a Naval Reserve Officer in the Inactive Reserves in order to fulfill his military obligation. His first ship was the SS Golden Bear, followed by the SS Samoa Bear, the SS Limon Hall, Sea-Land Aleutian Developer and Sea-Land Anchorage.



During the Vietnam War, he was promoted from Ensign to Lieutenant Junior Grade, and later to Lieutenant. His ship transported military cargo to Saigon, Thailand, Korea, Okinawa, and Qui Nhon Harbor (which was under attack at the time.) In 1976, he took a permanent position aboard the Sea-Land Aleutian Developer, where he later became the youngest Chief Engineer on the West Coast. He transferred to the Sea-Land Anchorage eleven years later, which would be his final ship until his retirement in the year 2000.



In his retirement, Gary enjoyed family gatherings, hunting and fishing with his many friends, and caring for his Border Collies and Australian Shepherd. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Hunt; son, Brenner Hunt; stepson, Zachary Robinson; daughter, Shawna Hunt; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Gary Swingle; and sister, Debbie Waage. He will be sorely missed by all. God bless you, Chief.



Due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. However, Gary will be properly honored with a Celebration of Life after this crisis passes. It is with heartfelt gratitude that we thank all of Gary's friends for their love and support.









