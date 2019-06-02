|
|
Gary Thomas Fenske
Thousand Oaks - Gary Thomas Fenske entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born June 27, 1936 in Omak, Washington where he grew up.
He was a graduate of the University of Washington and served as a pilot in the Air Force Strategic Air Command for nine years. Thereafter, he was a pilot for United Airlines until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Joan; 3 sons: Philip, Jeffrey, and Mark; daughter-in-law Devon; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, 123 Park Ln., Moorpark, where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will have been held days prior at Riverside National Cemetery.
The family kindly requests that no flowers be sent.
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks (805)230-2800.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 2, 2019