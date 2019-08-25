|
|
Gary Wayne Perry
Ventura - It grieves us to share the loss of our Gary Wayne Perry, 66, of Ventura CA. He passed away at his home on August 10, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Gary is survived by his wife, Lois, their dog, Sparky, siblings Rob Perry, Sharon Hall (Michael), and Jacquie Perry (Jeff) of Washington and Mike (Karine) of California; numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends. Gary was born in Seattle, Washington to Arlie and Alice (deceased), on March 22, 1953. In 1960, the family moved to Yakima WA, and in 1964, moved to Ventura. Gary remained a resident of the city he loved until his death. Gary loved life! There was not one moment of his life he did not live to its fullest! Gary was charismatic with a true joy and passion for life. He had a beautiful smile and a great laugh. He viewed everyone as a potential friend and would become a loyal friend for life. Gary was an avid outdoorsman, his true love being downhill skiing (sorry Lois). He never met a ski run he didn't find irresistible. He and Lois spent much of their time at his other favorite place, Mammoth Mountain where they maintained a home. He had worked at Mammoth in the '70s and his heart never left. Gary also enjoyed waterskiing, cycling, golfing and hiking and remained active up to a few years ago. Gary traveled extensively: Australia, China, Europe, Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii and various other places. Insatiably curious, he loved to take detours wanting to know what was around the next bend. He invariably stopped at every local hardware store to view their wares and even took pictures! Gary worked as an electrician in residential construction. He enjoyed helping people with electrical challenges, whether it was fixing a problem or wiring a new home. Many clients became friends for life. Gary and Lois met one fateful day while floating down the Kern River in July 1999. He shared that he was "immediately twitterpated!" They shared a passion for skiing, travel, people and the joys of life. They married at Mammoth, in ski suits on Valentine's Day 2007. Their love for one another is limitless and timeless. "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." Lao Tzu Gary and Lois knew strength and courage during their 14 year journey with Alzheimer's Disease. They walked that path together with dignity, grace and humor. The family would like to thank Gary's home caregiver Cyd Obas who was gentle, kind and respectful throughout the past year; Livingston Memorial Hospice, especially Dan Kaplan RN and Health Aide Hugo for their loving care and guidance they provided throughout Gary's last year. We would also like to share our appreciation and thank friend, Chuck Lounsbury for his devotion to Gary over the past 10 years. In lieu of flowers, Gary had requested that donations be made to the Humane Society of Ventura County in Ojai. Please don your Hawaiian shirts to join us in a celebration of Gary's life to be held Saturday September 21 at 4 p.m. At Poinsettia Pavilion in the Santa Paula room.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 25, 2019