Gayle Lynn Mesker-Towe
Gayle Lynn Mesker-Towe (66) of CI Harbor, California passed away on May 22, 2020 in her home surrounded by family & friends. Born September 1953 in Pasadena Ca. Graduated El Camino Real high school. She traveled all over Europe, returned & graduated Nursing school.
In 1978 Gayle moved to CI Harbor near her Mom & created G & J boat works. She became a perfectionist & won multiple awards for her craftsmanship in woodwork.
Gayle had a strong passion for life, always smiling & her laugh was infectious. She will be missed by so many. Gayle is survived by her children, Julie Mesker and Shaydon Towe & grandchildren Talin,Raelin. sister, Sue Ann Cassle & nieces Crista & Amber Cassle. The Mesker Family.
Dance Gayle, on the moon. We will be watching you.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.