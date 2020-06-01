Gayle Lynn Mesker-Towe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gayle Lynn Mesker-Towe

Gayle Lynn Mesker-Towe (66) of CI Harbor, California passed away on May 22, 2020 in her home surrounded by family & friends. Born September 1953 in Pasadena Ca. Graduated El Camino Real high school. She traveled all over Europe, returned & graduated Nursing school.

In 1978 Gayle moved to CI Harbor near her Mom & created G & J boat works. She became a perfectionist & won multiple awards for her craftsmanship in woodwork.

Gayle had a strong passion for life, always smiling & her laugh was infectious. She will be missed by so many. Gayle is survived by her children, Julie Mesker and Shaydon Towe & grandchildren Talin,Raelin. sister, Sue Ann Cassle & nieces Crista & Amber Cassle. The Mesker Family.

Dance Gayle, on the moon. We will be watching you.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved