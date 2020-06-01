Gayle Lynn Mesker-Towe



Gayle Lynn Mesker-Towe (66) of CI Harbor, California passed away on May 22, 2020 in her home surrounded by family & friends. Born September 1953 in Pasadena Ca. Graduated El Camino Real high school. She traveled all over Europe, returned & graduated Nursing school.



In 1978 Gayle moved to CI Harbor near her Mom & created G & J boat works. She became a perfectionist & won multiple awards for her craftsmanship in woodwork.



Gayle had a strong passion for life, always smiling & her laugh was infectious. She will be missed by so many. Gayle is survived by her children, Julie Mesker and Shaydon Towe & grandchildren Talin,Raelin. sister, Sue Ann Cassle & nieces Crista & Amber Cassle. The Mesker Family.



Dance Gayle, on the moon. We will be watching you.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store