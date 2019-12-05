|
G.D. "Stan" Stanislawski
G.D. Stanislawski ("Stan" who lived to the blessed age of 86), passed away on November 27, 2019 from cancer. As a husband, father and friend, he was unmatched. And with his passing he left those who knew him a permanent and precious gift. His gift is the memories which we will cherish of all the loving things he did for family and friends. This includes crazy stories about crossing enemy lines to steal booze while a Marine in Korea and pulling a wheelie on his Triumph motorcycle while his 3 very young sons clutched onto him or the motorcycle. These memories will never fade and it will remind us, often, how lucky we were to have Stan in our lives. Stan (previously married to Kathleen Stein Stanislawski who predeceased him over 35 years ago) leaves his loving wife Mary, three sons Greg, Ed, Chuck and his daughter Madonna along with 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. They and their families spent a wonderful pre-Thanksgiving luncheon party at his home 4 days before his passing where Stan sat at the head of the Thanksgiving table looking out at all his family, beaming with pride and smiling… knowing it was his final days, knowing he was surrounded by his loving family and knowing he was blessed to have such a long and wonderful life. The service will be held on 12/09/19 at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church 463 W Pleasant Valley Rd, Oxnard, CA 93033. The rosary and viewing will be held at 10:00 am and mass will begin at 11:00 am.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019