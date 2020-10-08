Genaro C. Gomez, Jr.
Oxnard - Genaro C. Gomez, Jr. passed away on Monday afternoon, October 5, 2020 at Oakmont Assisted Living. He was born on August 25, 1956 in Oxnard, California.
He graduated from Rio Mesa High School in Oxnard, class of 1975. He continued on to Ventura College in Ventura completing an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice, class of 1978. He went on to complete the Ventura County Police/Sheriff Academy, class of 1981. Always learning, he attended continuing education at Cal Lutheran, University, University of Phoenix, along with continuous education and training as required by his employer.
He had a love of woodworking, fishing, reading, music, hockey, camping, drawing, painting, photography, and loved learning new ideas in all areas of interest. Genaro received a sharp shooter pin and had an interest in guns. He participated in activities his three children were involved in and continued helping them when needed. The biggest joy was when he became a grandpa.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Gomez, of 44 yrs; his son: Genaro Castillo Gomez III (aka Gino) & daughter-in-law Valerie Riveria, of Las Vegas; his son: Daniel Joseph Gomez, of Ojai; his daughter: Amy Teresa Gomez, of Oxnard; his granddaughter: Emma Rose Gomez, of Las Vegas; his sister-in-law: Patricia Sullivan, of Hawaii; his parents: Genaro & Virginia Gomez, of El Rio/Oxnard; his brother: Ruben Gomez of El Rio/Oxnard; and his sister: Diana Munoz (Jess), of El Rio/Oxnard. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and many friends. He was preceded by his grandparents, paternal and maternal: Antonia & Teresa Gomez and Ruben & Otila Ayala; in-laws: Daniel & Lillian Sullivan and sister-in-law: Pamela Sullivan-Soloman; along with numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends are invited to Memorial Services to be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1pm at the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura. In lieu of flowers and in memory of our dad, please consider a donation to Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff's Association P.O. Box 30012 Santa Barbara, Ca 93130, website https://sbcdsa.org/donate/
or to the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS), https://braintumor.org/take-action/ways-to-give/
.