George David "Dinky" Jones, Sr.
Oxnard, CA
George David "Dinky" Jones, Sr., Oxnard, CA, passed away at home on April 24, 2019. He was 80 years old. He was born September 8, 1938 in Riverside, California and was a 44 year resident of Oxnard, California. He attended Riverside Polytechnic High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy and served two tours in Vietnam. His naval career as a Seabee spanned nearly 25 years until his retirement as Command Master Chief of the 31st NCR, Port Hueneme, California. He was the first African American to serve in that position.
George then served as Director of Maintenance for South Coast Area Transit (SCAT) for 19 years. Following his second retirement, he founded a mobile smog testing business (Mobile Opacity Testing) which he led until his death.
George was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, Port Hueneme, California, where he served as one of the deacons.
George was preceded in death by his father Willis Paul Jones 'Buster', Sr., mother Gerline 'Jean' Labor Merriman Jones, sister Edith Jones Hayes, and brother Donald 'Donny' Ray Jones, and his paternal grandparents Willis and Loueleen Jones, and maternal grandparents Augustus Merriman and Limmie Merriman Wilcox.
George is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 55 years, Seiko of Oxnard, daughter Ellisa 'Lisa/Lisako' Jones McKyer (Jarvis) of Bryan, Texas, son George D. Jones, Jr (Sherri) of Oxnard, and daughter Marlene A. Jones of Oxnard, grandchildren Meyumi Ortiz Blanco (Deshawn) of Long Beach, California, Mika Jones-Dotsy and D'Shawn Jones - both of Oxnard, Jarvis 'Koji' McKyer and Jada McKyer ? both of Texas, and a great-granddaughter Misa Blanco of Long Beach. He is also survived by his sister Virginia 'Micky' Ricks (Julius) of Sacramento, California, brother Willis 'Junie' Jones, Jr. of Riverside, California, brother Richard 'Buddy' Jones (Lorraine) of Visalia, California, sister Wanda Jones Schiele of Denver, Colorado, brother Frederick 'Fred' Jones (Barbara) of Katy, Texas, sister Jacqueline 'Jackie' Jones Harper of Riverside, California, and sister Sheila Kepple, of Virginia. George is survived by a host of biological nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as many people he considered part of his extensive community adoptive family.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 2 from 4-7 pm. Services will be Friday, May 3 at 10 am. Both at Ted Mayr Funeral Home.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019