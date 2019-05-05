|
|
George Edward McGehee
- - George McGehee passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the age of 90. Being in good health, he was called home to be with his wife June in heaven. He was born in Chicago, IL on July 8, 1928. It was in the "Windy City" that he met and married his high school sweetheart, June Zdelski. They were happily married for 61 years until her passing in 2010. In 1954 they made the first of many adventures together, moving to Southern California to start a new life. In 1964 they settled in the town of Thousand Oaks, CA, starting a business of building custom homes. They built a life there with their young family of five children. "Poppy" was best known for his love of his family - they meant the world to him. Long before it was in vogue, he was a hands-on father on every level. His sense of humor, his patience, unconditional love, cooking skills, and enjoyment of teaching, made being one of his children the best gift of all. We each felt important and cherished always. He led by example, persevering through the hard times, embracing the good times. He loved a good joke, could tear up the dance floor, and make great backyard chili - with a bit of dirt stirred in from the puppy running around. Tennis, golf and skiing were his favorite sports, and he excelled at all three. He would listen patiently, only giving advice when asked. He was always there for family and friends. As a husband, he exemplified what it meant to be a partner. As a father, he instilled in us work ethics and a love for learning. Above all, family came first, every time. He will be dearly missed by his five children: daughters Pamela Stallworth, Denver, CO, Sandra Muth, Long Beach, CA, and Mary Fealkoff, Westlake Village, CA; and sons Bud McGehee, Thousand Oaks, CA and Jay McGehee, Oakland, CA, along with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
"There's a comfort in the strength of love; 'Twill make a thing endurable, which else would overset the brain, or break the heart."- William Wordsworth
Published in Ventura County Star on May 5, 2019