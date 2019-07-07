|
|
George Ellingham Short passed peacefully at home on June 29, 2019 in Ventura, California at the age of 85.
George was born on July 9, 1934 in Portland, Oregon. He served in the Korean War as a dentist and later became a teacher. George married the love of his life Sondra in April of 1962. Together, as teachers, they impacted countless young minds in Ventura, California for over 50 years.
George is survived by his loving wife Sondra of 57 years. They are blessed with three children Jon, Chris and wife Vali, Deanna and husband Ryan. George and Sondra's legacy includes five grandchildren, and 2 great grandsons.
George enjoyed life to the fullest. He travelled the world twice over in his 24 years of retirement and stayed busy volunteering at the Museum of Ventura County as a docent for 19 years and enjoyed dancing with the La Estrella Dance Club. He was always known for having a smile on his face, with an uplifting attitude. He was a lifelong student himself, researching genealogy, exploring the world and learning about other cultures. He was an inspiration to us all.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to Sondra Short at: 1798 Pelican Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003. Reception date pending: Please email [email protected] to be added to the invitation list.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 7, 2019