|
|
George Ernest Sandall
Ventura - George Ernest Sandall, age 102, a sixty-seven year resident of Ventura CA, peacefully passed away September 21, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, CA. A few days before his passing, he had celebrated his birthday with close family members.
George, born September 18, 1917 in Thurlby, Lincolnshire, England, immigrated to the US at the age of seven with his parents and sister, Gladys. His family settled in Los Angeles and George, an Eagle Scout and Beverly Hills High School alum, graduated from UCLA in 1940 with a degree in economics/accounting. While at UCLA, he was a three year varsity wrestling team letterman and a member of the Varsity Club and Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity.
George served in WWII with the Army Air Force, stationed in Kimbolton, England, as a B-17 lead navigator with the 527th Bomb Squadron which was part of the 379th Bomb Group. He completed his full tour of thirty combat missions over Europe. Attaining the rank of Major, he was the recipient of numerous medals, including 2 Distinguished Flying Crosses.
After the war George returned to Los Angeles where he met his future wife Lois Virginia Marr and they married on February 1, 1946. In 1952, Ventura became the couple's long term residence, where they raised their three children and were active in many charities.
George was a founding partner of the Certified Public Accounting firm Soares & Sandall in Ventura. The firm later expanded to Soares, Sandall, Bernacchi & Petrovich, continuing to this day with offices in Oxnard. He served on the Board of the Easter Seals Society, assisted in the formation of the Visiting Nurses Association and was a long term member of the Kiwanis Club.
Throughout his life, George and his wife Lois, extensively traveled the world together and with their family and friends. He especially enjoyed camping and taking cruises. He was an avid golfer and a member of Saticoy Regional Men's Golf Club.
George leaves his wife of seventy-three years, Lois; son Frank Sandall of Sparks, NV; daughters Nancy Conant (Mark) of Westlake Village, CA and Jill Sumner (Roger) of San Diego, CA; granddaughters Camille Polster (Dave) of Crested Butte, CO, Tammi Warner of Santa Monica, CA , and Tena Case of Poncha Springs CO; and grandson Bryan Conant (Hillary) of Goleta, CA. He has four great grandchildren (Jack, Briana , Gianna, Matteo) and numerous nieces and nephews both in the US and England.
At his request, no services will be held. Donations may be made to the Easter Seals Society of Ventura County, 10730 Henderson Road, Ventura, CA 93004.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019