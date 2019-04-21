|
|
George Eugene Tillquist
Ventura, CA
A much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, George Eugene Tillquist of Ventura, CA, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 89.
George was born to parents Katharine and George Tillquist on March 22, 1930, in Chicago, IL. He grew up as the eldest of three. George received his BS in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University and is a graduate of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, Financial Management Program.
George retired from ARCO (Atlantic Richfield Co.) after 35 years. Upon retirement, he held the title of Secretary of the Executive Committee, having previously served as the Director of Strategic Planning and Technology.
After moving to Ventura, he was an active member of the community, serving as Chair of the Library Advisory Commission; Seize the Future Citizens Outreach Committee for the City of San Buenaventura. In addition, he served on the First Five Children and Families First Commission of Ventura County. He had volunteered with United Way, American Red Cross, FEMA, VC Homeless and Housing Coalition, CA Emergency Housing and Assistance Program, California Care Safety-Net Funds, FOOD Share, Elderhostel, AARP, Ventura County Community Foundation, Ventura College Foundation Board Emeritus, and many others.
George is survived by his beloved wife Eleanor of nearly 67 years, sister Mary Anderson, his children Linda Francis and her husband Gaby, Donald Tillquist and his wife Kathy, Lorraine Tillquist, and David Tillquist and his wife Karen; ten grandchildren, Phillip Francis (wife Toni), Paul Francis (wife Elissa), Anthony Francis (wife Jen); Brian Tillquist (wife Tiffany), Lisa Baier (husband Steve), Jeffrey Tillquist, Ryan Holland, Ashley Christou (husband Nic), Nicole Tillquist; and Christopher Barth (wife Sammy); and fifteen great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 15th at 1:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura, 5654 Ralston Street, Ventura.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ventura College Foundation - George Tillquist Engineering Scholarship fund or the Ventura County Community Foundation - George Tillquist Engineering Scholarship.
His Spirit will forever live in the lives that he touched.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2019