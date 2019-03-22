|
George Gerard Appel
Santa Paul, CA
Jan. 11, 1919 - Feb. 24, 2019
One hundred years of meaningful and impactful life. To those who didn't know George there are not enough words to describe his life. To those who knew him words are not necessary.
George was born to Carolyn Appel (Bitterer) and George Appel Sr. in Brooklyn New York on January 11th 1919. His father George Sr. had passed away in late 1918 in the great influenza epidemic. George died at his home in Santa Paula from congestive heart failure February 24th 2019 at age 100. George was blessed with relative good health until a coronary event a week prior to his passing.
George graduated from Brooklyn Prep and attended Fordham University, New York University and Ventura College. George earned a Bachelor's degree from La Verne University and returned to school to earn a Master's degree from USC in 1974.
George married Ellen Gibbons on July 12th 1944 and was married to her for 61 years until she passed away Feb. 4th 2005. They raised three sons George Christian (deceased in 1989), Brendan (Heather) of Newbury Park and Neal of San Diego.
George served with distinction in the US Army from 1942 to 1946 and again from 1951 to 1952 and stayed active in the Army reserves retiring at the rank of Major.
The family moved with George's career moves and military service. They moved from New York to Ohio, Georgia, New Mexico, and Arizona and finally settled in Ventura County in 1963.
Through his working career George was plant manager for a leather goods company, built custom homes, was involved in sales and sales management for several companies and finished his career working for the City of Ventura. Family was always the center of George's world along with his many, many friends. He loved nature and enjoyed hiking and backpacking. He was an instructor at Ventura College. In retirement George discovered painting. He was prolific with watercolor and oil. His paintings can be seen at various venues around Ventura County.
In retirement George and Ellen traveled the world extensively collecting subject matter for his paintings. After Ellen's passing George shared his love of world travel with his dear friend, Billie Radcliffe, who was always at his side with care and compassion
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to George's caregiver, Carmen Ramirez, for her competent and loving care over the last 2 ? years. With her help George was able to remain at home close to his friends. We wish to thank the many friends who expressed their love and condolences. A private family memorial is being held.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019