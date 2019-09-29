|
George Kanamori, D.D.S.
Oxnard - George Kanamori, D.D.S., Jan. 14, 1926-Sept. 28, 2018.
George was one of 10 children born in Oxnard to Jinsuke and Miji Kanamori, immigrants from Japan. He spent his whole life in Oxnard, with the exception of the years he spent at Poston and Tule Lake Relocation Camps during WWII, and seven years at Temple University in Philadelphia earning his dental degree. After returning from Temple, he opened up a practice in Oxnard, one of the first dentists of Japanese American descent. He was active in the Oxnard Buddhist Temple, which his parents had helped found in 1929. He was one of the founding members of the Oxnard Nisei Golf Club, combining his love of golf and his community. He was a huge sports fan, avidly rooting for the Dodgers, Lakers and UCLA Bruins. He loved to travel and visited most of the 50 states, as well as going to Japan for the first time when he was 80.
He is survived by his wife, Janice, his daughter Maya (Rod), his son Sean (Laura), and his four beloved grandchildren, Casey, Kellen, Danica and Lisa. He is also survived by his sisters, Gene Matsutsuyu (Yuzo) and Kathy Kanamori, brother Sho (Mae) and numerous nephews and nieces.
A private memorial service was held on Dec. 8, 2018 at Oxnard Buddhist Temple. Dad, it's been a year since your passing, but we still think about you and miss you every single day.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 29, 2019