George L. Breese
Ventura - On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, George L. Breese, 87, went home to be with the Lord with his family by his side. Born March 4, 1932, in Stoneboro, PA, George Breese was the son of Richard M. and Pearl L. (McCartney) Breese. George is survived by 1 son: Terry (Vickie) Breese, Oxnard, CA; 1 daughter: Joyce (Larry) Jimenez, Santa Rosa Valley, CA, 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by Helen, our beloved mother, his parents; and seven brothers: Edward, Thomas, Richard, Robert, Charles, William, Paul and his late wife Lucille Alfors. George worked hard all of his life. In 1964 he brought his family to CA with $200 in his pocket. His first job in CA was the Weyerhaeuser plant in Santa Paula. He worked at the CBC base for several years. He really enjoyed construction and he was a general contractor until he retired at the age of 62. George was a devout Christian and loved the Lord. He would do anything to help someone in need. He was always active in the church and served on the board for many years. He attended the Ventura Jubilee Church for the past couple of years. He enjoyed spending time with family. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Conejo Mountain Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA, with Pastor Leonard Dewitt of the Ventura Jubilee Fellowship Church officiating. Viewing will be from 1:00-2:00.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 21, 2019