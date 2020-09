Or Copy this URL to Share

George Peter Solis



Oxnard - George Peter Solis died on September 22, 2020, at the age of 59. He is survived by his father Rudy Solis, brother Gene Solis, sisters; Denise Balam and Ida Ambriz; nephews and nieces; and many friends from Epiphany Care Homes. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Solis, brothers, Christopher Solis and Paul Solis.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store