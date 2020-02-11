Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Resources
More Obituaries for George Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George R. Anderson Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George R. Anderson Iii Obituary
George R. Anderson III (Randy) of Ventura, CA passed away on February 6, 2020 at Community Memorial Hospital where he was born in 1952 to George and Shirley Anderson. He attended Elmhurst Elementary, Balboa Middle School, and Buena High School. He also graduated from Ventura College and attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for two years. He established his own landscaping business in San Luis until his illness in 1995. He volunteered for many years at the Braille Institute, helping those in need.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley, brothers Todd Anderson, David and wife Laurie Anderson and his sisters Susan and husband Robin Pendergraft, Marcia and husband Kevin Youell, and Mary Anderson. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, George Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Center Volunteer Fire Dept, PO Box 191, Trinity Center, CA 96091

Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service at 11:00 am on Monday, February 17, 2020 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -