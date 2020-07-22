George R. Fry



Eugene, OR - George R. Fry passed away July 16, 2020 at his home in Eugene, OR.



He was born to the late George and Harriet Fry March 5, 1928 in Los Angeles, CA. He graduated from Hamilton High School. He married the late Eleanor (Bunny) Ista and together raised two children. They later divorced and he married Ruth Beebe on June 17, 1978. They resided in Culver City, CA and at The Springs in Camarillo, CA until moving to Oregon in 2005.



George had a long and exciting career as a photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He covered spot news as well as celebrities, presidents and, his favorite assignment, the space shuttle.



He was a member and past president of the Los Angeles Press Photographer's Association (PPAGLA).



George is survived by his wife, Ruth; two children, Barbara Keys (Howard) of Los Angeles and Don (Lynn) of Boise, ID. Also surviving are four grandchildren and four great-grandsons, as well as three step-children; Karen Stayner, Jeff Beebe (Debbye) and Kevin Beebe (Cindy); five step-grandchildren and two step great-granddaughters.



A celebration of Life will take place in Camarillo, CA at a later date.









