George R. Penrod
- - George Randall Penrod, age 82, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 23, 2019.
George was born in Winnie Wood OK on November 29, 1936 to parents Bessie and Dawson Penrod.
While stationed in Hawaii George met his future wife Mickey. After marrying George and Mickey settled in Oxnard to start a family and remained married for fifty one years.
George was a member of The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades for over 35 years.
George served in the U.S Army until 1956.
George was and will always be known as as the most dedicated racing enthusiast. It's been said that while serving in the U.S Army George proved just how dedicated he was to riding his motorcycle. When he wasn't riding, George was teaching someone to ride, fixing someone's ride or yelling at someone about their ride.
George is preceded in death by his wife Mickey, Son Darren, Parents Bessie & Dawson, Granddaughter Baby Debbie, Son in Law Dave, Sisters Fran, Emma, Fern & Pat and his boy Elvis.
George is survived his three children: Daughter Sherry, Son Larry (Wife Laura), Daughter Deborah, Six grandchildren: Granddaughter Nicole (Husband Art), Granddaughter Amanda (Husband Bryan), Grandson Bryan, Grandson Tim, Grandson Jeremy (Wife Desiree), Granddaughter Kaylee, nine Great Grandchildren: Great Granddaughters Brianna, Madalyne and Charli, Great Grandsons Justin, Nikolas, Michael, Nathan and Cody, two Brothers: Kenneth and Delbert, numerous nieces and nephews and Buddy Waldo.
A Celebration of life for Papa will be held on August 1st 2019 at 4:00pm at the Penrod house.
Published in Ventura County Star from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019